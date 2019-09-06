Harsimrat thanks Goyal for Bidar-Nanded rail line

She had requested the Railways to take steps to construct a rail line between Bidar and Nanded, saying it would be the most appropriate gift to the Sikh community in the year in which it was commemorating the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

In a letter to Harsimrat Kaur, the Railways Minister said besides including the 155 km rail project in the list of 'new line projects' for 2018-19, the ministry had simultaneously undertaken the final location survey and preparation of detailed project report.

Earlier, she had apprised him that more than 3,000 pilgrims travelled between Nanded and Bidar on a daily basis by road.