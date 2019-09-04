Haryana: 3 auto-drivers fined upto Rs 37,000 by Gurugram traffic police

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday penalised three auto-rickshaw drivers charging them Rs 9,400 to Rs 37,000 as challan for flouting several traffic rules in line with the stiff penalties under the amended motor vehicles law.

"The traffic police charged me with Rs 37,000 in the morning for flouting several traffic rules. I had all the documents still they charged me I would have to take a loan to pay this amount," Singh said.Buta Singh another auto-rickshaw driver said: "I have paid a fine of Rs 27,000. I was driving my auto-rickshaw on the Basai road. The traffic police officers did not ask for any documents. They charged me Rs 27,000 directly. I don't earn so much, how will I pay?""I have paid a fine of Rs 9,400 in which Rs 1000 fine is just for jumping a red light which is not at all fair. My auto has been seized thrice and I have paid multiple fines. This is not at all justified. How can they charge such a huge amount from poor people," said another auto-driver Pankaj.Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime Shamsher Singh said, "Gurugram Traffic Police is working under the provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Hence the traffic tickets (challans) are being issued. The auto-drivers can produce the original copies in the police station and then the software will detect it. After this, the final amount what will come will be paid by the drivers."He further informed that 950 challans have been issued on 2 September. 744 fines were issued on September 3. (ANI)