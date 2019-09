Haryana: 3 IAS, 6 HCS officers reshuffled

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 3 IAS and 6 HCS officers with immediate effect.

Rajnarayan Kaushik, Special Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Managing Director, HSMITC, Director and Special Secretary, Medical Education, and Research and also deputed with CEO, Haryana for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections, has been given the additional charge of Administrator, CADA.

Ajay Singh Tomer, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted Special Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, relieving Lalit Kumar of the said charge.Virender Lather, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted Additional Director (Administration), Food and Drugs Administration, relieving Lalit Kumar of the said charge.Surender Singh-I, Chief Protocol Officer Gurugram has been given additional charge of Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Gurugram.Mahender Pal, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Sampla and Additional Director, (Admn.), PGIMS, Rohtak has been posted Additional Director, (Admn), PGIMS, Rohtak.Vijender Hooda, City Magistrate, Yamunanagar has been posted City Magistrate, Jind, relieving Sonu Ram of the said charge. Surender Pal, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Sonepat and CEO, DRDA, Sonepat has been posted Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sampla and Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Sonepat and CEO, DRDA, Sonepat.Sonu Ram, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Yamunanagar and CEO, DRDA, Yamunanagar and City Magistrate, Jind has been posted Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Yamunanagar and CEO, DRDA, Yamunanagar and City Magistrate, Yamunanagar.Satish Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bhiwani has been given additional charge of Joint Director (Admn), Kalpna Chawla Medical College, Karnal. (ANI)