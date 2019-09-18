Haryana: 5 migrant labourers found dead in under-construction house

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two women, were found dead in an under-construction house in Haryana's Jhajjar city on Tuesday, police said.
The five were migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who came to work in an under-construction house in sector 6 of the city.
Police found that they all were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and injuries were inflicted on their heads.
As per preliminary investigations, police suspects a planned murder in the case.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.
A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)