Haryana: Class 12 student shoots himself, dad alleges harassment by school teacher

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide here by shooting himself with his father's licensed revolver, apparently fed up with his teacher's behaviour towards him in school.

"We had received information yesterday evening that one Ajay committed suicide by shooting himself with a revolver. We reached the spot and took his body to a civil hospital. Based on Ajay's family member's statement we have registered a case against the teacher," said Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP).



The father of the deceased has alleged that his son's teacher used to bother him at school.

"He left from home around 5:30 in the evening to get something photocopied, when the incident occurred in front of his teacher's residence. My son was in class 12 and a teacher in the school used to bother him and telephone him as well " said Sandeep Kumar, the father.

Further, Kumar alleged that he was told by other students that his son's teacher used to take Ajay into a separate room in the school and block his way in the staircase. (ANI)

