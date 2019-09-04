Haryana: Drive against drug peddlers leads to 18 arrests in 2 weeks

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A special drive by the state police to crackdown on drug-peddlers, 65 cases were registered in last two weeks in Sirsa district alone and 81 people were arrested.



This drive was carried out as there has been an increase in the seizure of narcotics and arrest of people involved in drug trafficking, police said.

"485.41 grams of heroin, 1.381 kg ganja, over 130 kg 'chura' post, 1.840 kg opium, 11,590 intoxicant capsules, and 14,981 restricted pharma pills were seized from the possession of arrested persons during the last 15 days," said a spokesperson of the Department of Police.

Sirsa Police have also made public anti-drug helpline numbers 88140-11624 and 88140-11675. Information about the sale and consumption of narcotic substance can be given on these numbers, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

