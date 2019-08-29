Haryana: Fire breaks out in Telangana Express near Ballabgarh

Ballabgarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A major mishap was averted after a fire that was reported in the Hyderabad-New Delhi, Telangana Express, here on Thursday morning was doused after fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.



The CPRO of Northern Railway informed the media that there was a fire in the brake binding of the Express train.

The incident occurred at around 7:43 am near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana.

Up and down services on the route were affected due to the incident, the CPRO informed.

No loss of life or injury was reported.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

