Haryana: Five dead after wall collapses in Ambala

Last Updated: Sat, Oct 05, 2019 15:04 hrs

A visual from the incident site. Photo/ANI

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): In a tragic incident, five people died after a wall collapsed in Haryana's Ambala on Friday.
The incident took place on the night of October 4.
"Last night around 9 pm the wall collapsed. People in the building died on the spot. The reason behind the same is yet not clear however the sound of the collapse was very loud", a local said.


"The deceased include three children," he added.
According to the locals, few people have also been injured and were taken to a hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

