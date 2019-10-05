Haryana: Five dead after wall collapses in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): In a tragic incident, five people died after a wall collapsed in Haryana's Ambala on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of October 4.

"Last night around 9 pm the wall collapsed. People in the building died on the spot. The reason behind the same is yet not clear however the sound of the collapse was very loud", a local said.



"The deceased include three children," he added.

According to the locals, few people have also been injured and were taken to a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

