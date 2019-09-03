Haryana: Four INLD MLAs submit resignations

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, four Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Members of Legislative Assembly handed over their resignations to Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar here on Tuesday.



Dabwali legislator Naina Chautala, the mother of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) founder Dushyant Chautala submitted her resignation.

In addition, MLAs, Rajdeep Phogat, Anup Dhanak and Pirthi Nambardar, known to be supporters of JJP also handed in their resignations.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar announced on Tuesday that he has accepted their resignations.

The INLD split in 2018, following which former Member of Parliament Dushyant Chautala had launched JJP.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year in November. (ANI)

