Haryana: Gangster Ashok Rathi shot dead by 3 men in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Gangster Ashok Rathi was shot dead allegedly by three men in Alipur village of Sohna area in Gurugram on Saturday.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Narendra, Bobby and Salim.



"Narendra, Bobby and Salim they came to meet him and later fired at him. Rathi suffered injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. There are 26 cases registered against Ashok Rathi including the killing of his mother-in-law, brother-in-law and lover of his wife. He was out on a bail," Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal told reporters here.

A case has been registered and the police is making efforts to nab the accused. (ANI)

