Haryana: Hema Malini campaigns in Panipat for BJP candidate

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP and veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Saturday addressed a public rally here while campaigning for Krishan Lal Panwar, the BJP candidate from Israna assembly constituency.

Later in the day, Malini also campaigned in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu for Sushila Sigra, the BJP candidate from Mandawa assembly seat where the by-poll is being held.



On Friday, Malini addressing a rally at Hodal in Palwal district in which she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We cannot have another Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. Around 10-15 years ago, the situation of the country was worrisome. It is in safe hands today," Malini had said. (ANI)