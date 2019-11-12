Haryana: HERC invites stakeholders to share their views on draft Single Point Supply Regulations 2019

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] Nov 12 (ANI): Haryana Electricity Regulation Commission (HERC) on Tuesday invited various stakeholders to share their comments on draft Single Point Supply Regulations 2019. The stakeholders can submit their comments before November 28.

Single Point Supply Regulations were first-time notified in the year 2013. These Regulations covered only residential colonies of employers, group housing societies and residential or residential cum commercial complexes of developers.

Sharing more information in this regard, an official spokesman said that the HERC Chairman DS Dhesi has sought comments/suggestions on the draft Regulations from various stakeholders."Now considering demand of various consumers, HERC has added various other consumers like commercial complexes/shopping malls/ industrial estates/ it park/universities/hospitals/ jail/police/ paramilitary establishment, etc. in the new draft Regulations", added the spokesperson.The draft Regulations mandates the creation of the user's association for taking Single Point Supply connection which shall perform the function of metering, billing, and connection of charges for supply of electricity to the usual consumers. The entities are also permitted to install a Solar PV System of a minimum of 25 per cent of the connected load of contract demand. (ANI)