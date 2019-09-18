Haryana: Hooda appears before CBI court in land allotment cases

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday appeared before the CBI Special Court in Panchkula in connection with AJL land allotment case and Manesar land scam case.

The hearing is currently going on.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to file its reply at a Panchkula court today in the AJL land allotment case.



According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hooda allegedly misused his official position and allotted a plot in the guise of re-allotment at an under-valued price to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), a group that runs the National Herald newspaper.

The agency claimed that the value of the plot was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59 lakh. In May this year, the ED had attached the plot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In December 2018, the agency had filed a charge sheet against Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged fraudulent allotment of the land to the AJL in Panchkula in 2005. (ANI)

