Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav to kickstart on Nov 23 at Kurukshetra

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The International Gita Mahotsav will start on November 23 in Kurukshetra, which will be marked by various programmes on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality. It will conclude on December 10.

Joint performances of national and international artistes and craftsmen will be seen during the event, which will be held on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.



On December 3, Sampuran Gita Paath and Gita Yajna, the inauguration of an exhibition and state pavilion, the inauguration of international Gita seminar will be done, said a government spokesperson.

The valedictory session of international Gita seminar along with Gita Paath Cultural programme by the Kurukshetra University and Bhajan Sandhya Performance by renowned singer Daler Mehndi will be organised on December 5.

Apart from this, from November 23 to December 10, funfair, Bhajan Sandhya, wall painting competition will be organised and on November 24 and 25, the magic show of Magician Emperor Shankar will be organised from December 1 to 10. (ANI)