Haryana: Loktanter Suraksha Party announces its first list of 16 candidates for Assembly polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Former Member of Parliament and Loktanter Suraksha Party president Rajkumar Saini on Sunday released the party's first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.



Speaking to media persons, Rajkumar Saini said: "Through our list, we have tried to give opportunity to various sections of the society including lawyers, women, youth, backward classes and also scheduled castes."

In its first list, the party has fielded Gulshan Saini from Narayangarh, Naib Singh Patak Majra from Ladwa, Karta Shyam Kashyap from Indri, Rajkumar Sharma from Rai, Sonu Gurjar from Hathin, former MLA Bhagat Singh Chhokar from Samalakha, Dr Satish Yadav from Badhshahpur, Ajay Tanwar from Jhajjar, Phul Singh Tomar from Kalanaur, Dr Lekhram Mehra from Bawal, Rakesh Rana from Kalayat, Usha Atkan from Israna, Advocate Vijay Saini from Safidon, Dr Kamlesh Saini from Kiloi, Babul Lal Yadav from Kosli and Raju Saini from Firozpur Jhirka.

Single-phase voting for Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)