Haryana: Over 1000 arrested in Sirsa in last 13 months for drug peddling

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 01 (ANI): In a special drive Haryana police have arrested over 1,000 people during the past 13 months, on the charges of drug peddling in Sirsa district.

According to an official statement, Haryana Police, during the past 13 months, have registered 617 cases and arrested 1,063 people on the charges of drug peddling in Sirsa district alone, where a huge quantity of narcotics worth crores of rupees had been confiscated under a special drive.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Wednesday said, "As many as 8 kg 757 gram 393-milligram heroin, 27 kg 313-gram opium, over 2,277 kg chura post and doda post, 34 kg 706 gram ganja, over 4.15 lakh restricted pharma pills and more than 1.08 lakh capsules were seized from the possession of arrested accused during this period. The special drive is in line with the government's commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state."The DGP said that the crackdown on drug-peddlers is being conducted on a daily basis in the entire state especially in the districts sharing borders with Rajasthan and Punjab. Common people are also supplementing the efforts of the police in tightening the noose on those involved in the peddling of drugs.He also lauded the efforts of the district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Arun Singh and his entire team for freeing the district of drug menace. He urged the people to come forward fearlessly and share information against the sale, consumption and use of narcotics at Interstate Drug Secretariat mobile number 7087089947, toll-free number 1800-180-1314 and landline number 01733-253023.Apart from taking stern action against the persons involved in drug-peddling, Police are also making the general public aware of the ill-effects of drug addiction. (ANI)