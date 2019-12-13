Haryana: Over 74.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrive in grain markets

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): More than 74.83 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in the grain markets of Haryana as compared to over 73.94 lakh MT of paddy arrived during the corresponding period last year, an official said on Friday.

A spokesperson of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department today said that out of the total arrival of paddy, the government agencies have so far procured over 64.33 lakh MT of paddy whereas the remaining quantity of over 1.04 lakh MT of paddy was procured by the millers and dealers.



He said that more than 35.06 lakh MT of paddy have been purchased by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department whereas, over 19.84 lakh MT of paddy has been procured by Hafed, over 9.37 lakh MT by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 4,725 MT by the Food Corporation of India.

He further said: "More than 17.49 lakh MT paddy has arrived in the grain markets of district Karnal followed by over 11.42 lakh MT in district Kurukshetra, over 8.83 lakh MT in district Ambala, over 8.46 lakh MT in Fatehabad, over 7.86 lakh MT in Kaithal, over 7.28 lakh MT in Yamunanagar, over 2.91 lakh MT in Sonepat, over 2.21 lakh MT in Sirsa, over 1.92 lakh MT in Jind, over 1.61 lakh MT in Panchkula, over 1.39 lakh MT in Panipat, over 1.27 lakh MT in Palwal, 1.37 lakh MT in Hisar, 51,733 MT in Rohtak, 14,148 MT in Faridabad, and 8,653 MT in Mewat."

He said that more than 2.69 lakh metric tonnes of bajra has arrived in the mandis of Haryana so far as compared to 1.80 lakh metric tonnes of bajra arrived during the corresponding period last year. Out of the total arrival of bajra, more than 2.67 lakh metric tonnes have been procured by government procurement agencies. (ANI)

