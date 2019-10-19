Haryana: Police yet to nab accused who beat up man and his mother in Kaithal

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Haryana Police are yet to make an arrest in the case where a man and his mother were brutally thrashed after being dragged out from their homes by 10 accused in Kaithal, said Ram Kumar, Additional Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station on Saturday.

The incident had come to light after the CCTV footage of the incident, which took place late night on October 17 in a locality coming under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, went viral. The footage shows a man being beaten up mercilessly by the accused. When a woman tries to stop them, the perpetrators laced with sticks, beat her up too."We have registered a case on the basis of victim Sushil Kumar's statement, against two known and eight unknown persons. No arrests have been made so far, the accused are absconding from their homes," Kumar told reporters here."The root cause of the incident is old enmity between the two parties, the old cases between the two are still ongoing in court," Kumar added.Sushil Kumar has named Ajaydeep, Sonu Sardar and eight other unknown people as accused in the matter.It is also being alleged that the perpetrators fired a shot during the attack.A case has been registered under Sections 148, 149, 323, 458 and 506 of the IPC and under the Arms Act, 1959, according to the police.However, Kumar said that the police are on the lookout for the accused and are hopeful of nabbing them soon. "We have registered the case and are carrying out raids to nab the accused as early as possible," he said.Further details are awaited. (ANI)