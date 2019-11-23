Haryana: Preamble to be read out in all government offices on Constitution Day

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): With a view to celebrating the 'Constitution Day' in the state, the Preamble of the Constitution will be read out in all offices, establishments, units of the State government, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on November 26.



According to an official statement issued on Saturday, a letter has been issued in this regard by the office of Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

"In a letter issued by the Chief Secretary Office to all the Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, all Heads of Departments, the Divisional Commissioners of Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Faridabad, Rohtak and Gurugram Divisions and all the Deputy Commissioners of the State, it has been directed that a banner reading Samvidhan Divas may also be put up at the place where Preamble is being read out by everybody," the statement informed. (ANI)

