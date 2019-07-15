Haryana: Rainfall leads to water-logging in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Following heavy rains that bring respite from the heat to the people, the low lying areas of Ambala in Haryana got water-logged on Monday.

Shambhu Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), "We have deployed 5 to 6 pumps to pump out the water out of the houses. With the help of tractors and trolleys, we are taking the people and kids out of the flooded area. Mostly the people are out, while some others are being rescued."



"We are facing a lot of difficulties, all our household stuff has got water. I am worried more about the academic certificates of the children. Now some are going with the policemen to collect their stuff', said a local.

People are wading through the flooded roads while holding their belongings and children in the knee-length water. They are trying to find places to stay until the police get successful in getting the water out of their areas. (ANI)

