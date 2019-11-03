Haryana: Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad districts to remain closed till Nov 5 due to air pollution

Chandigarh (Haryana) Nov 3 (ANI): In view of the abysmal quality of air, Haryana government on Sunday announced that all schools till Class XII would remain closed on November 4 and 5 in Gurugrama and Faridabad districts.

"All the private, aided and government school till Class 12th will remain closed on November 4 and 5, 2019 in Gurugram and Faridabad districts," an official spokesperson of the Haryana government has said.



He said that the Deputy Commissioners of all other districts have been authorised to take the decision regarding the closure of schools in their respective districts as per local prevailing conditions of pollution.

The government has directed all the Deputy Commissioners, District Education Officers, and District Elementary Education Officers to ensure the compliance of the directions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in letter and spirit.

Since after Diwali and due to stubble burning, the air quality in Haryana has deteriorated like anything. Hisar, Jind, Faridabad and Kaithal recorded air quality at 'severe' level. (ANI)

