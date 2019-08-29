Haryana: Two gets 20 years jail under POCSO Act

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Haryana Police have secured the conviction of two persons, who were accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Charkhi Dadri. After holding them guilty, the Court of Additional District and Session Judge, Charki Dadri has sentenced 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 17,000 each on convicted persons.

Giving this information here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Police Department said that a complaint regarding kidnapping and raping a minor girl was received against accused Akshay alias Ravi and Shiv Kumar, both resident of Dohka Haria on February 16, 2017.Immediately after getting the complaint, Police had registered the case after recording the victim's statement under section 451, 365 and 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the arrest of both accused, the police completed the investigation within 15 days and filed charge sheet in the court on March 4, 2017.The Court after going through all the evidences, convicted both the accused after holding them guilty under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act and sentenced 20 years imprisonment with fine of Rs 10000 under section 376 of IPC, seven years imprisonment with fine of Rs1000 under section 365 of IPC, two years imprisonment with fine of Rs 1000 under section 451 of IPC and 10 years imprisonment with fine of Rs 5000 under section 4 of POCSO Act. The convicts would have to undergo one-month additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine. (ANI)