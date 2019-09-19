Haryana: Village chowkidars' monthly honorarium increased to Rs 7,000 from Rs 3,500

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The monthly honorarium of village chowkidars in Haryana has been enhanced from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 7,000 per month, said Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Thursday.

They are also given a uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 per annum, 'lathi' and battery allowance of Rs 1,000 per annum and one-time bicycle allowance of Rs 3,500 each.



In a statement, Abhimanyu informed that under the Haryana Chowkidari Rules, 2003, each village chowkidar prepares a register of birth and death and then sends a monthly report to the District Magistrate.

The State government has increased the monthly honorarium and other allowance of the village chowkidars.

"The government has decided to give an amount of Rs 500 on each entry for registering the death information in their respective area, out of which Rs 300 is paid to each chowkidar for giving this information, Rs 50 to the Common Service Centre for updating the portal and Rs 150 to the concerned Gram Panchayat," he said. (ANI)

