Haryana: Winning independent from Rania extends support to BJP

Rania (Haryana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ranjit Singh, an independent candidate who won from Rania constituency, on Thursday extended support to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the formation of government in Haryana.



"I extend my support to BJP in the formation of the government in Haryana. I have been elected as an MLA from Rania constituency. My full support is with BJP and the policies of Modi government," he said in a video message with BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain.

Singh from Rania belongs to the Chautala clan. However, he opted to contest as an Independent after the Congress party denied him a ticket to contest Assembly polls.

The candidate won the election by 19,431 votes, defeating Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gobind Kanda.

The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly poll, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to 47 seats that the party bagged in the last Assembly polls.

Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2014 polls, could get just one seat, while others managed to grab eight seats. (ANI)

