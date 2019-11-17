Haryana: Witness in Asaram case assaulted by ex-Sarpanch in Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One of the prime witnesses in the sexual assault case against self-styled godman Asharam Bapu, Mohinder Chawla on Sunday claimed that he was assaulted by a former Sarpanch in Panipat on Sunday.

Chawla also alleged that the man has been harassing him over the case for years now.



"One person named Surinder attacked me today. He bit me on the forehead. He has been following me for several years asking me to settle with Asaram Bapu. He even had a fake case filed against me. He has also filed several complaints against me in Panipat," Chawla said.

He said that they have also grabbed a lot of his land in the region.

Meanwhile, police have said that a case will be registered after a medical examination.

"Chawla has been given police security. Two gunmen were present with him at the time of the incident. He has alleged that one Surinder bit him. A medical examination will be conducted, following which we will register an FIR and take action," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar said.

The self-styled godman Asaram is currently serving time in Jodhpur Central jail after being convicted in a sexual assault case. (ANI)

