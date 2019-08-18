Haryana: Yamuna level rising after water release from Hathni Kund Barrage

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Yamuna level started rising near the catchment area on Sunday after water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar.

Irrigation Department official Haridev Kamboj told ANI, "Till 3 pm, 7,60,466 cusec of water was released from the barrage, which could affect low-lying areas in Delhi in the next 48 hours. The release of water began at 4 am. The administration has sounded a high alert in all the nearby areas of Yamuna Nagar."



He said, "Due to heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand, the water level in the river is increasing. Officials are monitoring the situation."

A local resident told ANI, "Water from the river has started entering irrigation fields. If the downpour continues, then we might witness flooding in the state. The government should take immediate steps." (ANI)

