Haryana allows reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1

Chandigarh [India], January 29 (ANI): The Haryana government on Friday allowed the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 with certain conditions from February 1.



According to the guidelines, the students need to carry their Covid-19 negative test report with them before entering the school premises. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to their entry in the school premises.

"It is mandatory for students to carry a consent letter signed by their parents, declaring they don't have any problem with their ward attending physical classes. However, there will not be a compulsion if parents decide against it, the choice of attending classes virtually has also been made available to students," said the order.

Schools in the state were closed ever since March 2020 after coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed.

Earlier, the Haryana government reopened the schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from December 14, while they opened from December 21 for classes 9 and 11.

The state has a total of 1240 active coronavirus cases. Around 2,63,347 people have recovered from the disease ni the state while 3,014 died. (ANI)

