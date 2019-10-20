Haryana Assembly polls: EC to use webcasting to monitor critical and vulnerable polling stations

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Webcasting would be done at 3100 critical and vulnerable polling stations in Haryana the live footage of which would be monitored in the control room set up at the headquarters in Chandigarh, said Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal on Sunday.

He also stated that on the morning of October 21, the information of the mock poll will be available directly in the control room through the dashboard.

A control room has been set up at Chandigarh headquarters, in which news and complaints coming on electronic and social media are being closely monitored and prompt action is being taken.A total of 19,578 polling stations have been set up in the State, out of which 2,987 have been marked as vulnerable whereas 151 critical polling stations have been identified. The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates will be sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Haryana, which goes to Assembly polls on Monday amid tight security.According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1,064 male and 105 female candidates are in the fray.The polling for 90 Assembly seats of the state will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done on October 24.More than 40,000 Haryana Police personnel, over 13,000 paramilitary personnel and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special Police Officers have been deployed for conducting the elections.The assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). (ANI)