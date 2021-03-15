Haryana assembly to condemn bodies calling for boycott of politicians

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday brought a motion before the assembly, saying if any section of the society or organisation announces a boycott of any political leader, the House would condemn such a decision.
Khattar also proposed that if necessary, voting should be done on the motion. Later, the motion was passed by a voice vote.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Independent members supported the motion.
The Chief Minister said for the protection of democracy, both the ruling and the opposition parties must share a collective responsibility.
The Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, clarified that no Congress Legislator was inciting or urging any organisation or section of society to boycott political leaders. However, during the voting, the Congress members staged a walkout.
--IANS
