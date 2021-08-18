Haryana bans use of phrase 'Gorakh Dhanda'

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (IANS) The Haryana government announced on Wednesday that it has banned the use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda', generally used to describe unethical practices.

According to an official statement, a decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the word as it 'hurts' the sentiments of Sant Gorakhnath's followers.