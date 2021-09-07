Haryana begins third round of sero survey for Covid-19 today

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Haryana Minister for Health and Home Affairs Anil Vij on Tuesday said the third round of sero survey for Covid-19 has begun in the state that aims to have a sample size of more than 36,000.



Addressing the media, Vij said that this was the first sero survey that aims to detect both the natural and vaccine generated antibodies against the Covid-19 in people of the state.

"In the first sero survey, we detected 8 per cent antibodies and in the second survey, it increased to 14.3 per cent. This time we have doubled the sample size which was earlier around 18,500," he stated.

"The survey will include children above six years of age and people from rural and urban areas both. 2200 medical staff has been deployed for this survey and a compiled report will be presented within two weeks," he added.

The minister further said that the survey will help the government detect the number of people protected against the Covid-19 and plan for further preparations against the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The minister also said that around 1,73,00,000 vaccines had been administered in the state and Haryana is close to achieving its vaccination target.

"We have had around 15 Covid-19 cases per day since last month. If this continues, we might soon get Covid free," he said.

Speaking on the oxygen shortage faced during the second wave of the pandemic, the minister said they have learnt their lessons from the first two waves and are fully prepared for the third wave.

"42 oxygen plants have been set up by the government and 40 oxygen plants have been set up in the private hospitals. We have also directed the private hospitals with an area of more than 50 square yards to have an oxygen plant compulsorily," he added.

The minister's health department team also said that 20 per cent of the ICU beds had been allotted for paediatric care keeping in view the reports claiming children to be the prime targets of the third wave and the state has also stocked oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and medicines in enough quantity to fight against the third wave.

On being asked about farmers' Mahapanchayat being held in Karnal, Vij said that enough police personnel have been deployed there to ensure peace and avoid any kind of violence. (ANI)

