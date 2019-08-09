Haryana BJP banking on Khattar's clean image for sweeping assembly polls

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Haryana BJP is banking on the clean image of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take on rivals in the assembly elections scheduled later this year.

The party has devised a new slogan "Abki baar 75 paar, fir ek baar Manohar sarkar" (This time above 75, once again Manohar government) for the polls likely to be held in October.

Speaking to ANI, state BJP chief Subhash Barala stated that the campaign slogan has been devised keeping in view the outstanding performance by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the past 5 years."The way previous governments have performed people felt that dynasts should not get any place in politics. For those who do dynasty politics, people have taught them a lesson and I can tell you that in assembly polls people will vote for transparent, accountable, clean administration," said Barala.Barala also opined that repealing of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is going to boost the party's chances in the state polls similarly like the surgical strike in Balakot did at the time of Lok Sabha polls."Haryana is a land of farmers and jawans. While farmers are serving the country by tilling fields, jawans are protecting the border. Lok Sabha elections were fought on the issue of nationalism. The people of this country have voted for the internal security policies of the Modi government. The step we took in Balakot had a deep influence on the morale of the jawans and their families in the state. They appreciated the Modi government, " he said.Elaborating how article 370 is going to help BJP in the state polls, Barala added further, "Now we talk about Article 370, Haryana's sons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, they know that a way forward has been carved out and the loss of lives can be avoided. This total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India is being received well in the state."With opposition divided and Congress in shambles, the state chief claimed that there are leaders across the parties who are in touch with BJP and would want to cross over. (ANI)