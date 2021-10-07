Haryana BJP MP's convoy 'hits' protesting farmer

The farmer union in a complaint alleged that farmers had gathered to protest against MP Nayab Saini with black flags whose cavalcade hit a farmer.

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (IANS) In a 'repeat' of Lakhimpur Kheri incident of Uttar Pradesh, a farmer during protest got injured in Naraingarh in Haryana on Thursday after he was allegedly hit by a car of BJP MP's convoy.

BKU (Charuni) district chief Malkit Singh handed over a copy of complaint to the police.

The farmers were gathered on the Naraingarh-Sadhaura road where the Kurukshetra MP and state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma came to attend an event to honour Covid warriors.

Heavy police force was deployed to stop the farmers. After seeing the MP's convoy, farmers tried to stop the vehicles and show black flags.

After the incident, the farmers blocked the road and demanded FIR in connection with the incident.

Injured farmer Bhawanpreet Singh of Yamunanagar said, "I was standing with black flag to protest against BJP MP Nayab Saini when a driver hit the vehicle on me and I suffered leg injury."

Later the farmers lifted their blockade on the assurance of appropriate action given by the police.

--IANS

vg/skp/