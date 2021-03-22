Haryana Board to conduct Class 9, 11 examinations from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the examination of Classes IX and XI will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm in place of the earlier scheduled time of 8:30 am to 11 am.



According to an official statement, Singh said that the examination of class XI will start from March 26 to April 23, 2021, and examinations for Class IX will begin from March 30 and will continue till April 17, 2021. A new or revised date sheet of these examinations has been uploaded on the board's website.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that all the candidates should ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at the examination centre as per the guidelines issued by the government. Candidates will have to bring with them a transparent hand sanitizer and their own bottle of drinking water.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed on his Twitter handle that 2,48,312 people vaccinated in a single day in the state on Monday. "Monday and Tuesday of every week is observed as Mega Vaccination day in Haryana," he said. (ANI)

