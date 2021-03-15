Haryana brings Bill to make protesters liable for property loss

The Bill, The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021, likely to be listed for debate in the Assembly this week, is aimed to make the protesters and the rioters pay for the damages caused to public and private property.

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) The Manohar Lal Khattar BJP-JJP government in Haryana on Monday introduced a Bill on the lines of Uttar Pradesh to make protesters pay for damage to the property despite serious reservation of the main Opposition Congress over its timings amidst farmers' protest.

Congress members, led by two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, had reservations over the timing of bringing the Bill.

Hooda said it seemed that the government was trying to target the farmers at this point in time by making it a law when they were protesting against the three Central farm laws.

Khattar is following the Uttar Pradesh government that had passed a law last year for the recovery of damages caused to public and private property during political agitations, processions and demonstrations.

Last week, Khattar informed the Assembly the state suffered a loss of Rs 212 crore from November 26, 2020, to February 9 in the ongoing farmers' protests against the three Central agriculture laws.

"The estimated loss till date can be between Rs 1,110 crore and Rs 1,150 crore," he added.

