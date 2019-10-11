Haryana burnt thrice under BJP's rule: Selja

"Haryana burnt thrice in the past five years," Selja told reporters here in an apparent reference to the violence in the state during incidents related to self-styled godmen - Rampal and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Jat agitation.

Eighty people died in incidents of police firing, she said while addressing the media at the release of the party's manifesto for the October 21 assembly polls.

She said the crime rate was 36 per cent and there was a substantial increase in rape cases.

Vowing to expose the Khattar government, Selja said unemployment and plight of the farmers were key poll issues. "The unemployment stood at 28.7 per cent, the highest in the country. In the age group of 15-19 years, the unemployment was 96 per cent, while in 20-24 years, it was 65 per cent," she said. A special probe panel will be established to inquire into alleged scams under the government, she said. Expressing concern over drug menace, Selja said a special task force would be formed to keep a check on it. Besides this, the party promised to bring in a strong legislation to check the menace of mob lynching.