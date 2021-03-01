Haryana Chief Minister Khattar pledges to uplift state's poor

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday pledged to uplift the economic status of poor families residing in the state and for this, the state government has resolved to increase the family income of around one lakh families having the lowest income to at least Rs one lakh annually.



Khattar said that the identification of the poor families will be done through a family identity card survey, the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department of (DPR), Haryana informed.

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Gurgaon which is India's first government skill university will create a course for those standing on the lowest rungs and self-help groups will also be included in the scheme.

Established in 2016, SVSU offers various courses including Diploma in Vocation (DVoc) Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc), and Master of Vocation (MVoc) among others. The university was established with the aim to facilitate skill development in youth.

Khattar on Saturday announced that the first phase of Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana will begin on April 1.

Also addressing an event on Friday on the occasion of the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Friday Khattar had said, "Under the scheme, efforts will be made to uplift one lakh families with low family income in the state."

On the occasion, the Khattar announced to increase financial assistance under the Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna to Rs 80,000 from Rs 50,000 for the repair of houses belonging to the Scheduled Caste families living below the poverty line (BPL). (ANI)

