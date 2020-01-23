Haryana CID allocated to CM Khattar after Anil Vij divested of the charge

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in state cabinet portfolios, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been allocated with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect.

As per the notification, state Home Minister Anil Vij was divested of the charge of this department. However, Vij will continue to be the Haryana Home Minister.The notification issued by the Haryana government read, "Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the Chief Minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the Chief Minister and to two Ministers. As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect.""Apart from this, the portfolio of elections has been allocated to the Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, while the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs, hitherto allocated to the Transport Minister has now been allocated to the Education Minister Kanwar Pal," the notification read.Thus, the Home Minister, Anil Vij, will cease to hold the portfolio of CID and the Transport Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, will cease to hold the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs.This comes after Anil Vij on Tuesday demanded disciplinary action against the CID chief for negligence."He [CID chief Anil Rao] is not giving me intelligence inputs despite asking for it repeatedly. It can pose a major threat to tranquillity and harmony in the state anytime. I have requested for an action to be taken against him for the negligence. It is about the safety of people," Vij had told ANI.The remarks came in the backdrop of a rift between Khattar and Vij over the administration of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).The row came to the fore after two changes were made on the state government's website. It showed that the CID was held by the Chief Minister and not by Vij.The state home minister, however, clarified, "He is a government employee and it is our duty to question him when he is not performing his duty. I have no dispute with the chief minister." (ANI)