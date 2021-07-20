Haryana CM announces compensation in Gurugram building collapse incident

Gurugram, July 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced financial assistance for the victims of the building collapse in Gurugram's Khawaspur area.

According to a statement released by the district spokesperson, Rs two lakh will be given to the families of labourers who lost their lives and Rs one lakh to those critically injured due to the collapse of a three-storey building on Sunday night.