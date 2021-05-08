Haryana CM announces special screening drive in villages

Presiding over a review meeting here, he said proactive strategies like conducting door-to-door health screening camps covering each house, constituting special dedicated multidisciplinary teams for screening and converting 'dharamshalas', government schools, AYUSH centres into isolation centres to contain the virus.

Chandigarh, May 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to launch a special Covid screening drive in all the villages by constituting 8,000 multidisciplinary teams.

"We have to protect rural areas from this deadly infection at any cost. Officers should ensure that special vigilance is kept on every village and for this a massive Covid-19 screening campaign should be conducted in all villages of the state," the Chief Minister said.

He said a special awareness campaign-cum-counselling of rural people should be done and for this officers of the state health department along with ASHA workers, former and present public representatives in each village have to play key roles in encouraging people to get themselves tested.

Besides, dedicated efforts should be made to raise awareness about health protocols to control its spread.

"Further strengthening of medical infrastructure along with ramping up Covid-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment and focused clinical management should also be done in every village on priority," he said.

The Chief Minister directed that about 8,000 multidisciplinary teams led by trainee doctors, comprising health department officials, should be constituted for the screening of households.

"If during the screening camps any person is found having Covid-like symptoms, the person should be advised to stay in home isolation. Approximately one team per 500 households should be deployed for conducting the health screening," Khattar added.

