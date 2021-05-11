Haryana CM flags off two oxygen tankers, airlifted by IAF

These tankers have been sent to Bhubaneshwar and will carry about 45 tonnes of oxygen.

Chandigarh, May 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday flagged off two tankers from the Chandigarh International Airport that were later airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) cargo plane for bringing medical oxygen supply to Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that the tankers would ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients. He said that the tankers would return the next day with liquid oxygen supply from the Tata Steel plant in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said that the supply of oxygen is coming from many places like Rourkela, Jamnagar and Angul by train or is being airlifed. So far the aircraft has made 19 rounds and 436 metric tonnes of medical oxygen has been supplied through 36 tankers.

He said that the oxygen supply is being ensured to the patients in all districts without any hindrance and in this way an extraordinary initiative has been taken by the government to save the human life.

The Chief Minister said that the IAF is doing commendable work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also held detailed discussions with IAF officers and encouraged them for doing commendable work in this hour of crisis.

The Chief Minister said that 500-bed hospitals are being set up each in Panipat and Hisar towns. Army's cooperation is also being taken in this work, he said.

--IANS

vg/rs