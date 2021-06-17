Haryana CM gives Covid package of Rs 1,100 crore

To help labourers in the unorganized sector facing financial constraints, a relief package of Rs 600 crore was announced. Under this, a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided to 12 lakh families.

Chandigarh, June 17 (IANS) To mitigate impacts of the pandemic on state's economy, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced an economic package of Rs 1,100 crore.

Besides, a relief package of Rs 150 crore was announced for small shopkeepers. For the farmers, a discount of 25 per cent will be provided to purchase 600 e-tractors.

The announcements were made by the Chief Minister here to mark the completion of 600 days of the second tenure of the state government.

The Chief Minister said to ensure the labourers have easy access to the scheme a portal has been designed and the registrations on the portal will start from June 18.

On the subsidy of e-tractors, he said the farmers who book them by September 30 will be eligible to avail it. "If the number of applicants seeking this offer is less than 600, then every applicant will get the benefit of this offer. If the number crosses 600, then a draw of lots will be carried out."

Khattar also announced a financial aid of Rs 5,000 per family to the families of coronavirus warriors like ASHA workers and employees of the National Health Mission.

Earlier, the state had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh on the death due to COVID of a family member belong to the below-poverty line in the age of 18 to 50 years.

The Chief Minister announced on the occasion that the benefit of the scheme was extended to 46 families by transferring the amount to their accounts directly.

The Chief Minister said the state is providing relief to electricity consumers by waiving off surcharge on the bills till June 30.

He said those consumers whose average electricity bill from April to June is 50 per cent less than the average bill for January, February and March, their fixed charge of Rs 10,000 will be 100 per cent waived off.

Those consumers whose fixed charge ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, they will get a rebate up to Rs 10,000 and a rebate of 25 per cent will be given on bills having fixed charges of more than Rs 40,000.

Providing relief on the property tax, Khattar said it has been decided to waive off the entire property tax for the first quarter of 2021-22. With this, a financial burden of about Rs 150 crore will be borne by the Urban Local Bodies Department.

The Chief Minister said the motor vehicle tax for the first quarter of 2021-22 will not be levied on vehicles carrying passengers. Due to this, the financial burden of Rs 72 crore will be borne by the state.

