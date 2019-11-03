Haryana CM holds parleys on induction of ministers

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday met senior BJP leaders and central ministers in New Delhi on induction of his council of ministers, which is likely to take place this week.

Accompanying his deputy Dushyant Chautala, the day-long visit is crucial ahead of the onset of the state Assembly session beginning here from Monday.

"During his visit, Khattar is likely to finalise names for his council of ministers," a senior BJP legislator told IANS.

He said the council of ministers would be inducted after a three-day special Assembly session. By next week, there would be induction of 11 ministers in the Cabinet, he added.

On the first day of the session, all 90 legislators will be taking the oath of office. On the second and the third day, there will be the Governor's address and the reply to his address, respectively.

Chief Minister Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala took the oath on October 27 after a post-poll alliance. Both are displaying camaraderie after running a bitter campaign against each other in the run-up to assembly polls.

The JJP, as per its poll manifesto promise, is giving priority for implementing 75 per cent reservation for youth of Haryana in private jobs.

"We are going to bring a Bill in the next Vidhan Sabha (winter) session, enabling job reservation of 75 per cent in private jobs," Dushyant told media here.

He said both the JJP and the BJP have agreed upon putting in place a common minimum programme by constituting a panel comprising two MLAs, one from each party, members of the manifesto committees of both the parties and government functionalities.

"Both the JJP and the BJP have almost 60 per cent common points in their manifestos," Dushyant added.

"We (the JJP and the BJP) will ensure to give corruption-free government," the 31-year-old Dushyant, a business administration graduate from California State University, said.

Sources said the JJP, besides the Deputy Chief Minister's post, has been eyeing crucial portfolios of Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation.

It is learnt that senior BJP leaders like six-time legislator Anil Vij, who earlier was Health and Sports Minister, is not happy with the party's portfolio-sharing formula with the JJP. He has been eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister's post for his seniority.

The coalition government will have 13 ministers, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

There may be some understanding of giving three berths to both the JJP and independents and the BJP wants to keep the remaining eight posts in the council of ministers for itself, said a source.

vg/skp/