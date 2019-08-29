Haryana CM inaugurates 50-bedded hospital in Hodal

Chandigarh (Haryana) Aug 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Public Works Rest House and a 50-bedded hospital in Hodal.

Public Works Rest House is built at a cost of Rs 519.16 lakh over 3.20 acres of land.

"Similarly, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed 50-bedded hospital at Hodal which was set up at a cost of Rs 1079.96 lakh and was completed in 18 months," an official release said.



Khattar also laid foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 27 crore in Palwal today.

"The Chief Minister today laid the foundation stone of a sub-tehsil building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 239.79 lakh on one acre at Hasanpur. Similarly, he also laid the foundation stone of 3 bays new bus stand to be built on two acres in Hasanpur, which would cost Rs 428.53 lakh," read the release.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Public Works Rest House to be established at Hasanpur, which will cost a total of Rs 457.72 lakh and it will be established on two acres of land. (ANI)

