Haryana CM inaugurates two Covid care cetres in Gurugram

With these two centers, 100 at Tau Devi Lal stadium and 300 at M3M Urban i sector 67, around 400 extra beds will be now available for the treatment of Covid patients in Gurugram.

Gurugram, May 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated two Covid care centres here in sectors 38 and 67.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that the CM will also inaugurate another 100-bed Covid centre at Government Girls College in Sector 14 on Monday.

Officials informed that a 100-bed capacity temporary hospital has been set up at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 38 with the help of Vedanta Group.

The centre has 80 beds with oxygen facility and 20 beds with ICU facility.

The Vedanta group has provided the necessary medical equipment, while the doctor is giving an NGO called "Doctors for You" to treat the patients. Apart from this, doctors from the Civil Surgeon's office will also be present here.

Similarly, a 300-bed capacity Covid Care Centre has been set up in sector 67 with the joint efforts of M3M a reality firm, CII, Indian Air Force (IAF) and NGOs named "Doctors for You".

Infrastructure and operation support at this centre is being provided by M3M, CII and Indian Air Force, while doctors will provide 'Doctors for You' NGOs.

"The initiative is a part of our larger COVID response programme and aims to augment government efforts to tackle the shortage of beds and oxygen for coronavirus cases.

As a responsible organization, M3M Foundation is committed to strengthening Covid care efforts by closely working with government and the industry partners. Thanks for all the proactive support from our DC Yash Garg for ensuring effective functioning of this center" said Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Patients aged between 12 - 60 years without any comorbidities, who tested positive in the last 72 hours and have SpO2 between 90 per cent to 94 per cent, can avail this free facility.

The Air Force Hospital, Artemis hospital, Paras hospital and W-Pratiksha hospital have supported this initiative and this centre will also work as a step-down facility for these and nearby hospitals where the less-critical patients will be admitted based on their health status through a referral procedure as well to make the beds available in these hospitals for more critical patients.

