Haryana CM launches healthcare scheme for rural areas

The Chief Minister said there was a sudden surge of cases with the virus reaching villages in the second wave.

Chandigarh, May 24 (IANS) To ensure proper health care facilities in rural areas amidst Covid-19, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday virtually launched 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana', a pilot initiative of quick medical care at home, from Karnal city.

"Sanjeevani Pariyojana" would extend medical care to rural areas where awareness of the second wave of Covid and how to treat it remained low, an official spokesperson said.

Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte Global, said the project would extend the medical wards by delivering help to those who can recover at home, thereby freeing larger hospitals to treat the critically ill.

With the implementation of the project, the state will be able to enhance the medical facilities and will provide three-tier medical infrastructure for the patients, including isolation wards at the village and sub-centre levels and at primary health care centres for patients with mild symptoms, community health centres or field hospitals at a zila or sub-district level for patients with moderate symptoms in need of oxygen and advance medical centres at major hospitals equipped with ICU facilities for critical patients.

This project enables management of critical resources like hospital beds availability, oxygen supply, ambulance tracking and door-to-door awareness campaign to enable a crystal-clear overview of the healthcare system for the district administration, an official statement said.

