Haryana CM launches mobile-enabled citizen-centric services

The Chief Minister said that with social distancing becoming the new normal, every wing of the government has made it mandatory to digitally provide various citizen-centric services.

Chandigarh, June 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched a mobile platform ensuring 'anywhere-anytime-anybody' delivery of government to citizen (G2C) and business to citizen (B2C) services through one access point.

"We have already taken various e-governance initiatives to ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric services. In this era of smartphones, a need is felt for delivery of these services to every individual at their doorsteps by setting up a mobile service delivery gateway," Khattar told the media here.

The Chief Minister said the state is already providing more than 551 government services and schemes of 42 departments to the people of the state through the Saral Portal.

"Last year, the 'Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan' programme was started. Under this, a unique 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' cards are being made so that every eligible family gets the benefits of all the services and schemes," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Jan Sahayak-Aapka Sahayak' programme would be a single digital platform having necessary information about various government services, emergency helplines and other information.

--IANS

vg/arm