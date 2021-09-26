  1. Sify.com
  4. Haryana CM launches 'Pulse Polio Abhiyan' in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the launch of Pulse Polio Abhiyan in Karnal on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Karnal (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the 'Pulse Polio Abhiyan' in Karnal on Sunday.

Khattar officially inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child.
"The Pulse Polio Abhiyan has been launched from Karnal today and I am honoured to be here. The scheme aims to administer polio drops to two lakh children in the age group of 0-5 till September 30," Khattar said.
Khattar also said that the campaign will be also started in centres across other districts of the state and it will cover a total of 14 districts. (ANI)

