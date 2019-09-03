Haryana CM launches UDAN regional connectivity scheme

He took the maiden flight in a seven-seated plane from Hisar to the state's capital Chandigarh.

Before launching the flight, Khattar said with the completion of the expansion work in Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar within two months, an 18-seater plane would start plying.

He said the launch of the flight was part of the Centre's UDAN, or 'Ude Desh ka Har Nagarik' scheme, building efficient regional air connectivity.

Accompanied by state Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu and Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala, Khattar simultaneously flagged off the inaugural flight.

He said soon flights from Hisar to Jaipur, Delhi, Jammu and Dehradun would be launched. The Chief Minister said THE Air Shuttle Services amd Flying Training Organisation is also being set up at THE Hisar airport by SpiceJet for the training of at least 100 cadet pilots per year initially. Four meritorious girls with state domicile will get 50 per cent fee concession for the entire training and 10 per cent students with domicile will get 50 per cent waiver on tuition fee. SpiceJet has also committed to ensuring absorption as well as placement of 70 per cent pilot trainees, a government spokesperson told IANS here. The Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar is a mega project of the state government which is being executed under the Civil Aviation Department in a phased manner. The Phase-I was completed in record time by establishing the first Directorate General of Civil Aviation-licensed aerodrome of the state and terminal building at Hisar airport.