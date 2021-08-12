Haryana CM opens 40 soil testing laboratories

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday virtually inaugurated 40 soil testing laboratories set up at the block level.

In the first phase, soil testing of 25 lakh acres will be done this year.

The Chief Minister said the state is leaving no stone unturned to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double the income of farmers. For this, soil testing laboratories have been set up across the state to make the farmers aware about the crops to be sown as per the soil fertility.